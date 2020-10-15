(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s unemployment rate in September was 6.3% – a 60% decrease from April, when the rate of unemployment peaked at 15.5%.
Despite the significant progress, unemployment in Tennessee remains 3 percentage points higher than it was in March before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state’s economy.
Since August, unemployment has dropped 2.3 percentage points, as Tennessee employers created more than 11,000 new nonfarm jobs between August and September. Leisure and hospitality accounted for the largest number of new hires last month, followed by manufacturing.
In the six months since the unemployment skyrocketed in April, joblessness has been in a trend of decline, averaging a decrease of about 1.84 percentage points each month.