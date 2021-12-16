(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s unemployment rate is expected to fall to 3.9% in 2022 and 3.7% in 2023, according to the University of Tennessee Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research’s Economic Report to the Governor for 2022.
The state’s unemployment rate was 4% in November, dropping 0.2 percentage points from October. Year over year, the percentage-point drop was 1.6%, and the unemployment rate is at its lowest level since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“While real GDP has fully recovered from the pandemic-related losses, the state’s labor market has been slower to recover, and there are still nearly 55,000 fewer workers on Tennessee payrolls than there were prior to the pandemic,” the report said. “This is somewhat expected, as it takes longer for employees and employers to match whereas productivity gains have allowed GDP to recover relatively quickly.”
Larry Kessler, a research associate professor heavily involved with the economic report, said Tennessee’s population is growing at a faster rate than the U.S. population and the bulk of those moving to Tennessee are working age, but finding an active workforce is still a struggle for the state as well as a teacher and health care worker shortage.
“Thanks to the hard work and resilience of Tennesseans, our state’s strong economic recovery has accelerated back to pre-pandemic levels for unemployment and GDP,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “This significant milestone is a testament to our fiscally responsible approach and commitment to meaningful work. While we continue strengthening our workforce, Tennessee families and businesses will enter the New Year in a new, hopeful chapter for our state’s economy.”
Employment and gross domestic product rose dramatically in the first two quarters of 2021 while it slowed significantly in the third quarter.
“The labor market in Tennessee has recovered better than the national average, overall,” the report said. “However, the size of the labor force in Tennessee has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. By comparison, real GDP in Tennessee has already made a full recovery. ... There is unprecedented opportunity, mobility, and leverage among workers – and that makes it difficult for employers to attract and retain employees.”
Tennessee’s high point for unemployment came in April 2020, when the rate reached 15.8%.