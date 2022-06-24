(The Center Square) — With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning its Roe v. Wade decision on Friday morning, Tennessee’s trigger law will now go into effect in 30 days.
The Human Life Protection Act, which passed the Legislature in 2019, would "criminalize performing or attempting to perform an abortion, except in extreme cases where it is necessary to prevent death or serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother."
The federal court overturned the 1973 landmark decision related to abortion and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, another abortion-related decision from 1992.
"Abortion presents a profound moral question," the court opinion stated. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives. The judgment of the Fifth Circuit is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."
Now it will be a Class C felony to perform or attempt to perform an abortion.
Tennessee has passed several abortion-related laws since 2019, including a heartbeat law that would prevent an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy that is currently the subject of litigation.
The state also has an ultrasound law, which requires any physician conducting an abortion to perform an sonogram and make the images and heartbeat sound available for the mother.
Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has said that he will refuse to prosecute abortion cases.