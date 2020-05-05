(The Center Square) – After a judge halted the implementation of a Tennessee school-voucher program, citing constitutional violations, the state announced it will appeal the ruling.
“We strongly disagree with the court’s ruling and will swiftly appeal on behalf of Tennessee students who deserve more than a one-size-fits-all approach to education,” Gillum Ferguson, a spokesman for Gov. Bill Lee, said in a statement.
The Education Savings Account (ESA) program would allow low-income parents whose children attend low-performing schools to apply for public money to send their children to a pre-approved private school.
Because all of the qualifying low-performing schools are in Davidson and Shelby counties, the two governments filed a lawsuit that claimed the law targets them without their consent, in violation of the state constitution’s home rule provision. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, along with other groups, filed a second lawsuit on behalf of students, which made a similar argument.
In Tennessee, the home-rule provision allows local governments to adopt policies that prohibit the Legislature from passing laws that specifically apply to those localities, although those localities still are subject to general laws that affect all localities in the state. Davidson and Shelby counties have home rule provisions.
Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin agreed with these arguments and ruled the law unconstitutional Monday evening.
“I am grateful to Chancellor Martin for safeguarding the resources in Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County Schools, and the rights of all public school children in these districts,” one of the plaintiffs on the ACLU’s lawsuit, Roxanne McEwen, a Nashville public school parent, said in a statement. “Our public schools serve every child who walks through their doors. Especially in this time of crisis, our schools could not afford to have more resources drained away from them.”
The state said the bill does not target any localities, but applies to low-performing schools, which is general and not specific to any locality. The free-market Beacon Center and other groups joined the lawsuit on behalf of students to defend the program.
"While we are disappointed about [Monday's] ruling, the fight is far from over,” Beacon CEO Justin Owen said in a statement. “Beacon will continue to do everything we can to fight on behalf of families all the way to the state Supreme Court to ensure that they are able to participate in this program this fall and beyond, just as Gov. Lee and the Legislature intended."
The state already has accepted applications for the program, and it was set to launch this summer.