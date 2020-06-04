(The Center Square) – A Tennessee school voucher program will not be able to launch for the upcoming school year after the state Supreme Court on Thursday declined to take jurisdiction over hearing a lawsuit against the program.
The Education Savings Account (ESA) program would allow qualifying low-income parents whose children attend low-performing schools to use public money to send their children to pre-approved private schools.
The program was ruled unconstitutional by a Chancery Court, which ordered the state to stop processing applications. The state appealed the ruling to a state Court of Appeals and requested the court allow them to continue processing applications so it could proceed with the program in the upcoming school year if the lower court ruling is overturned.
The appeals court has not ruled on the constitutionality of the program, but it declined to grant the state the authority to continue processing applications. The Supreme Court’s decision to not take jurisdiction over the case and allow the state to continue processing applications means the state will not have enough time to launch the program this year, even if the lower court ruling is overturned.
“We are disappointed that the Supreme Court will not be taking up the ESA case to immediately resolve the questions presented so that children could benefit from the ESA program beginning this fall,” Justin Owen, the CEO of the free-market Beacon Center of Tennessee, said in a statement.
The Beacon Center is a co-defendant on the lawsuit with the state, representing the parents of students who planned to take part in the program.
“It is gut-wrenching to think that every year we wait to provide these families with quality education options is another year their children fall further through the cracks,” Owen said. “We remain unyielding in our defense of these families and will continue to fight for them in the courts until the ESA program is ultimately allowed to be implemented just as the governor and Legislature intended."
The lower court ruled the program unconstitutional because every low-performing school, by the standards of the program, are in two counties: Davidson County, which is consolidated with Nashville, and Shelby County, which includes Memphis. Both counties are home-rule counties, which means they’ve exercised their state constitutional right to not have any legislation written that targets them.
Under home rule, localities still are subject to laws that affect the whole state. In the lawsuit, the state is arguing the legislation does not target them as counties, but instead singles out low-performing schools based on standards that are applicable to the whole state.
The program generally has support from Republicans and opposition from Democrats.