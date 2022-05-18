(The Center Square) — Tennessee's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that an education savings account program passed by the General Assembly in 2019 was constitutional.
The program, which would have started in Nashville and Shelby County, had been challenged based upon the state's Home Rule Amendment. The court did state, however, that the two areas do have standing to challenge the program.
The case will return to the trial court for a ruling on its legality outside of the Home Rule Amendment.
"Every child deserves a high-quality education & today's Tennessee Supreme Court opinion on ESAs puts parents in Memphis & Nashville one step closer to finding the best educational fit for their children," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted in response to the opinion.
The program was aimed at allowing low-income students in low-performing schools in Davidson and Shelby counties to use vouchers to attend a school of their choice. Those students were set to receive approximately $7,000 to choose their school even though, at that point, schools in Shelby County spent $13,000 per student each year and Nashville schools spent $16,000 per student.
The new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement passed the Legislature at the end of this year's session and later signed into law by Lee will replace the previous school funding formula, the Basic Education Program.
The lawsuit from the governments of the two counties alleged that the two areas were targeted without their consent, which the lawsuit claimed violated the state's Home Rule Amendment.
A Court of Appeals previously ruled against the ESA program before the state appealed that ruling to the Tennessee Supreme Court.