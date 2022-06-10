(The Center Square) — Robby Starbuck is off the ballot for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District again.
On Friday, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that Davidson County Chancery Court erred in its ruling on an emergency injunction because the state’s Open Meetings law does not apply to the Tennessee Republican Party.
"We conclude that the trial court erred by granting the injunction because the Tennessee Open Meetings Act does not apply to Defendants," Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins wrote. "We vacate the injunction and remand to the trial court."
Starbuck had appealed a decision, in a closed meeting, when Starbuck, Morgan Ortagus and Baxter Lee were removed from the Aug. 4 Tennessee Republican primary ballot based on their Republican bonafides.
The state GOP’s executive committee voted 13-3 to remove Starbuck, who then appealed that decision in federal and then Davidson County court.
Starbuck won his case in Davidson County Chancery Court a week before the Supreme Court ruling on the basis of Tennessee’s GOP holding its meeting in private.
"During a call with Mr. Starbuck in March, the TRP first indicated its meeting to decide the merits of the complaint against him (which would eventually take place on April 19, 2022) would be public," the suit claimed. "However, just days before the April 19 meeting, the TRP informed Mr. Starbuck he could participate by Zoom — but it would not be a public meeting. And, in fact, within 24 hours of that meeting, the TRP informed Mr. Starbuck that his representatives could not join him if he attended. And, ultimately, on the day of the meeting, the TRP told him he could not participate, either."
The deadline for the ballot was Friday, the day of the Supreme Court’s ruling.
"In finding a TOMA violation, the trial court ruled that state executive committees and state primary boards are ‘synonymous’ under Title 2," the Supreme Court ruling stated. "We disagree. The statutory scheme clearly provides for and distinguishes between state executive committees and state primary boards, and it confers upon each distinct entity differing obligations and responsibilities."