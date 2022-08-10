(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s next Attorney General will be Jonathan Skrmetti, the state’s Supreme Court announced on Wednesday.
Skrmetti was one of six applicants who interviewed this week with the Supreme Court to fill the role being left by Herbert Slatery.
Skrmetti was Tennessee’s Chief Deputy Attoney General from 2018 to late 2021 and has been chief counsel for Gov. Bill Lee since December 2021. Skrmetti, who will take over the post on Sept. 1 and will hold the post until Aug. 31, 2030.
"Mr. Skrmetti has dedicated the majority of his career to public service and has the breadth of experience and vision necessary to lead the Attorney General’s office for the next eight years," Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. "He is an accomplished attorney with a deep understanding of Tennessee government and our judicial system."
Skrmetti managed 160 attorneys in 15 litigating divisions and served as a negotiator in the $26 billion multistate opioid settlement while working in Slatery’s office.
"It will be a privilege to continue serving the people of Tennessee as their Attorney General and Reporter," Skrmetti said. "I look forward to working with the dedicated public servants at the Attorney General's office to represent all three branches of Tennessee's government. I thank the Supreme Court for entrusting me with this responsibility and General Herbert Slatery for his eight years of distinguished leadership."
Skrmetti was a partner at Butler Snow LLP in Memphis. He was an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee from 2011 to 2014. He graduated from Harvard Law School and has degrees from both the University of Oxford (England) and George Washington University.