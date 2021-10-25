(The Center Square) – Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey has been indicted on charges of violating federal campaign finance laws during his 2016 campaign for Congress.
Kelsey, R-Germantown, and Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith are accused of conspiring to violate federal campaign finance laws by funneling soft money from Kelsey’s state senate campaign to his federal campaign committee between February 2016 and mid-October 2016.
“Kelsey and others also caused a national political organization to make illegal, excessive contributions to Kelsey’s federal campaign committee by secretly coordinating with the organization on advertisements supporting Kelsey’s federal candidacy and to cause false reports of contributions and expenditures to be filed with the Federal Election Commission,” a news release on the indictment said.
U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Memphis, ultimately won the 2016 race in the 8th Congressional District in western Tennessee.
The five-count indictment came Friday against Kelsey, 43, who, along with Smith, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charges were announced Monday morning.
Kelsey, Smith and others who are not named or indicted are accused of orchestrating “the concealed movement of $91,000 to a national political organization for the purpose of funding advertisements that urged voters to support Kelsey in the August 2016 primary election, and that the conspirators caused the political organization to make $80,000 worth of contributions to Kelsey’s federal campaign committee in the form of coordinated expenditures. The indictment alleges other meetings and communications between the conspirators, resulting in the illegal transfers, contributions, and expenditures associated with Kelsey’s federal campaign.”
The Federal Election Campaign Act limits any individual or organization from making more than a $2,700 contribution to a campaign.
A summons was issued for Kelsey to surrender to U.S. marshals in the Middle District of Tennessee by 10 a.m. Nov. 5 and appear before a U.S. magistrate judge.
The FBI was in charge of investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amanda Klopf of the Middle District of Tennessee and David Pritchard of the Western District of Tennessee and Trial Attorney John Taddei of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section of the Department of Justice are prosecuting the case.
The pair is charged with conspiracy, illegally transferring "soft money" as a federal candidate and his agent and illegally transferring “soft money” as a state officeholder and his agent.
Kelsey was charged additionally with making and receiving excessive contributions to a federal campaign.