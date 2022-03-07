(The Center Square) – Tennessee state Rep. Robin Smith has resigned after being charged Monday with wire fraud.
Smith, R-Hixson, was charged in the Middle District of Tennessee for her alleged involvement in a political mailer scheme with former Tennessee Speaker of the House Glen Casada and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren.
“More than a year ago, federal authorities started an investigation into public corruption,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton said. “Today’s news and the ultimate resignation of Rep. Smith is a sad day for all who know her.
“I commend the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their diligence, hard work, and dedication throughout this investigation.”
Casada and Cothren resigned their state posts in 2019 after explicit text messages between the two became public. Casada's resignation came after a no confidence vote from the Republican caucus.
Federal prosecutors said Cothren ran a political mailer company called Phoenix Solutions LLC under the alias Matthew Phoenix. Cothren would print and design legislative update and survey mailers for members of the Tennessee General Assembly and, for their involvement, Smith and Casada would then get paid by Cothren, federal prosecutors said.
The mailer company received about $158,165 in revenue from June 1, 2020, to Dec. 1, 2020, while also continuing to print the state-funded legislative update and survey mailers, prosecutors claim.
The company received an additional $51,947 in payments from the state of Tennessee between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1 of 2020, federal prosecutors said.
Smith, whose bio on the Tennessee legislative website already has been removed, received checks of $12,003.16 and $12,116.96 with the word “Consulting” on the memo line on Sept. 10 and Dec. 17 of 2020 from Phoenix Solutions, according to prosecutors.
“It is clear in the charging documents that certain individuals used their official capacity to target General Assembly members and the Republican Caucus by using a fake company to siphon off money illegally and deceptively,” Sexton said. “I will continue to cooperate fully with federal authorities as the investigation continues which has been the case since I became speaker in 2019.
“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, I will reserve any further comments as the FBI continues their pursuit to stop public corruption.”
Smith is charged with honest services wire fraud for her alleged involvement with Casada and Cothren, who have not been charged, in a “scheme and artifice to defraud and deprive the citizens of the Middle District of Tennessee and the government of Tennessee of their right to the honest services of a public official.”
Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted. She also would forfeit any property or proceeds related to the charge.