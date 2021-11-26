(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Legislature's two special sessions last month cost taxpayers nearly $245,000.
The Ford special session called by Gov. Bill Lee to pass $884 million in incentives for the car company cost more than $108,000 for the Legislature to be in session for three days, and the COVID-19 rules special session cost more than $136,000 for three days, according to Connie Ridley, director of Tennessee’s Office of Legislative Administration.
Ridley previously estimated the cost was $30,750 per legislative day for per diem for the House and Senate while it was $15,474 for mileage for one round trip.
The Ford special session cost $25,907 for the Senate and $82,508 for the House. The COVID-19 rules special session cost $32,973 for the Senate and $103,670 for the House.
The Legislature passed two bills during the Ford special session: one for the $884 million in incentive spending and one creating a Megasite Authority of West Tennessee board to oversee operations. Lee signed both bills into law Nov. 3.
During the COVID-19 special session, seven pieces of legislation passed. Lee signed six of those bills into law Nov. 12 while allowing one to become law without his signature.