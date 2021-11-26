FILE - Tennessee state Capitol

The Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn.

 Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Legislature's two special sessions last month cost taxpayers nearly $245,000.

The Ford special session called by Gov. Bill Lee to pass $884 million in incentives for the car company cost more than $108,000 for the Legislature to be in session for three days, and the COVID-19 rules special session cost more than $136,000 for three days, according to Connie Ridley, director of Tennessee’s Office of Legislative Administration.

Ridley previously estimated the cost was $30,750 per legislative day for per diem for the House and Senate while it was $15,474 for mileage for one round trip.

The Ford special session cost $25,907 for the Senate and $82,508 for the House. The COVID-19 rules special session cost $32,973 for the Senate and $103,670 for the House.

The Legislature passed two bills during the Ford special session: one for the $884 million in incentive spending and one creating a Megasite Authority of West Tennessee board to oversee operations. Lee signed both bills into law Nov. 3.

During the COVID-19 special session, seven pieces of legislation passed. Lee signed six of those bills into law Nov. 12 while allowing one to become law without his signature.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Jon Styf is an award-winning editor and reporter who has worked in Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida and Michigan in local newsrooms over the past 20 years, working for Shaw Media, Hearst and several other companies.