(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s Senate and House have signed on for a second special session this month, this one covering COVID-19 regulations.
The leaders of both chambers announced Tuesday the second fall special session and third of the year would begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 27.
“The members of the Senate and their constituents have been clear about the need for this session,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said. “The COVID-19 crisis – and how various institutions have adapted and reacted to it – has created new and unique legislative challenges. This is an opportunity to make the General Assembly’s voice heard on issues regarding masks, vaccines, executive power, and federal mandates.”
The special session in progress is related to Ford’s Blue Oval City project at the Memphis Regional Megasite and was called by Gov. Bill Lee. The $5.6 billion project includes a 3,600-acre campus that will be home to Ford's electric F-Series of trucks and SK Innovation battery manufacturing
The COVID-19-related special session was called after two-thirds of the members of each body signed on for the call.
A news release on the call said “legislation to address the various unconstitutional federal mandates issued by the Biden administration would also meet the call guidelines. Additionally, legislation regarding the independent health departments and restrictions on monoclonal antibodies would also be appropriate under the call.”
A copy of the House petition posted by state Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, showed that session also would cover minors getting the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent and employer liability with vaccine incentives or requirements.
“For several weeks, we have heard from Tennesseans that have significant concerns over the unconstitutional and burdensome mandates being imposed upon them,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said. “As an elected body, it is our responsibility to let the distinctive voices of our communities be heard on these issues. I look forward to working together with Lt. Gov. McNally, the House, and Senate to create solutions that preserve the individual choices, freedoms, and liberties of all Tennesseans.”