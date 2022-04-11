(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Senate passed a pair of bills on Monday night that would prevent athletes who were born as males from competing in female athletics.
The first bill, where the Senate conformed to previously passed House Bill 1895, added a monetary penalty for local school districts that do not determine a student’s gender on a birth certificate for school sports eligibility. That bill will now move on to Gov. Bill Lee.
The second bill, Senate Bill 2153, would prevent students at colleges and universities from competing in female sports if their birth certificate says male. The companion bill is scheduled for the House Finance, Ways and Means subcommittee on Wednesday.
Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, sponsored both bills and said that the legislation was about "setting a level playing field for our female athletes."
The first bill, which passed 26-5, is a follow-up to a law passed last year.
"The bill was passed and there was no penalty for enforcement," Hensley said.
Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, and Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, spoke in opposition to both bills.
"There are kids who feel targeted by this legislature," Yarbro said. "These are typically kids who are struggling with a lot that most of us do not understand."
Yarbro said that the students impacted by the bills are "at more risk of committing suicide than anyone else."
"The more humane thing for this legislature to do is to leave well enough alone" Yarbro said.
Hensley explained that Tennessee’s Department of Education will be in charge of making the specific rules to enforce the monetary penalties for local school districts. If a school district then follows the rule, the funding will resume.
Akbari said that she believes the NCAA is a better group to determine the rules for college athletics than the legislature.
But Hensley cited Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete at the University of Pennsylvania who recently won the 500-yard freestyle race at the NCAA Division I women's swimming championships, and her opponents who placed second and third place in the event.