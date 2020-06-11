(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Senate passed three bills related to the budget Thursday night, granting Gov. Bill Lee substantial authority in determining where additional spending cuts can be made.
The legislation would allow Lee to continue working with departments and agencies to determine where cuts can be made without jeopardizing the agencies or their programs, Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, said on the Senate floor.
An amendment adopted by the Senate would require Lee to notify the Senate and House finance committees before enacting any cuts so the committees can reach out to members and provide feedback to the governor. The amendment is designed to provide some legislative oversight over allocation decisions, but Lee makes the final decision and can choose to reject the advice of the General Assembly.
Although Lee would have this authority, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, told senators Lee and Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley have said they intend to collaborate with the General Assembly on these decisions. He said they understand this process must be done through open dialogue.
With a lot of uncertainty still surrounding how COVID-19 will affect the state economy, Johnson said this is the best way to account for unexpected changes while still having some legislative oversight. He said there wasn’t any way to give the General Assembly the authority to block the governor’s decisions.
“We don’t know what the economy will do,” Johnson said.
Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, said Lee likely will follow General Assembly’s advice because, otherwise, the chambers later could reverse these decisions by using their legislative authority to reallocate the funds.
Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said this flexibility given to the governor should make the General Assembly guarded because the separation of powers grants this authority to the Legislature, rather than the executive. He said the General Assembly should make sure it maintains a lot of oversight over these decisions.
The legislation also includes an amendment that will halt the pay raise expected for members of the state Legislature. State law prevents the General Assembly from eliminating the governor’s pay raise through this legislation, but Lee said he will donate his raise to charity.
A Senate amendment also would provide more flexibility to local governments for the $200 million worth of state grants they are receiving to address COVID-19 and other concerns. Among other changes, the amendment would allow the use these funds to supplement a loss in local revenue, which is not currently allowed.
The Senate also passed legislation that would take out bonds to fund certain spending programs the state initially had planned to pay without debt. Johnson said the debt will not harm Tennessee’s credit rating, and the state still will have one of the lowest debts per capita. He said it is a good time to take out a loan because of the interest rates, and this will free up money to be spent elsewhere.
Democrats proposed floor amendments to increase certain spending provisions, but each failed, including education spending, health care spending and pay increases for government employees.