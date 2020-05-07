(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Tennessee have dropped for the fourth consecutive week.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, new unemployment claims in Tennessee for the week ending May 2 were 37,319, down 5,486 – or 13 percent – from the 42,805 initial claims filed the week ending April 25.
In the past seven weeks, more than 474,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Tennessee as businesses closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some employees in Tennessee returned to work last week after Gov. Bill Lee said most businesses were allowed to reopen in 89 Tennessee counties. Six counties that have their own health departments are reopening on their own schedules.
Beauty salons, barbershops, massage parlors and nail salons were allowed to reopen Wednesday.
Nationally, 3.17 million Americans filed for new unemployment benefits for the week ending May 2 – down 677,000 from the previous week’s revised level but well above the numbers seen before the coronavirus outbreak led to the shutdown of most of the national economy.