(The Center Square) – Tennessee began to reopen businesses a little more than two weeks ago and says it has continued to hit its benchmarks for COVID-19 case reductions and testing capabilities, but the Department of Health's website does not clearly display all of these trends.
Data points used to calculate the trends in testing capability, hospital capacity and percent positive testing are displayed on the website, but an interested party would need to do the math themselves to see whether Tennessee is hitting the White House's recommended benchmarks.
These trends are being used to determine the state's reopening schedule.
“We've continued to see a downward trend in the relevant data over the last 14 days, while our daily testing capacity continues to expand,” Gillum Ferguson, a spokesman for Gov. Bill Lee, told The Center Square.
The state is looking for a downward trajectory of positive cases as a percentage of total tests within a 14-day period. Between April 28 and May 11, the state saw a downward trend of 0.6 percentage points, according to a chart provided to The Center Square by the governor's office. There was a spike in the first two days of May, but percent positive cases have descended for every day represented on the chart.
Hospitalizations saw a downward trend of more than two-thirds over the period of April 28-May 11, according to a chart provided to The Center Square.
Bill Christian, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Health, told The Center Square anybody can get a free COVID-19 test if they believe they need one.
“As far as increasing testing capacities, we have increased testing in Tennessee and continue to do so,” Christian said. “Anyone who has concerns about their health can receive a free COVID-19 test at any county health department in the state. Recently, more than 23,000 Tennesseans received a free COVID-19 test at 67 drive-through sites over a three-week period to reduce barriers and widen access for testing.”
Tennessee also is monitoring reported flu- and COVID-19-like symptoms over 14-day periods. After COVID-19-like symptom reports reached its peak in late March, it has been on a consistent decline. Flu-like symptoms have been on a consistent decline since mid-March. This chart is available on the Department of Health's website.
Some Democrats have criticized the reopening, cautioning other potential benchmarks have not been met.
“We have yet to see a 14-day decrease in the number of positive tests or in the number of deaths,” Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, told The Center Square. “For the last few days, we have seen record highs with people testing positive. Therefore, I believe the state is moving at warp speed to open up the economy and needs to step back. People are concerned because there has been so much misinformation and lack of transparency from the administration. Tennesseans deserve to know the government has a clear cut and well thought out plan for reopening the state.”
Tennessee has had 16,970 COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
From May 1 to May 14, 88 people died in Tennessee from COVID-19, an average of 6.3 deaths a day. In the 14 days prior, April 17 to April 30, 58 people died, an average of 4.1 deaths a day.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 87,774 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.47 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.