(The Center Square) – State revenue for May was nearly $200 million below budget estimates, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley said Monday.
Revenues for May totaled $981.9 million, which was $197.3 million below the budgeted monthly revenue estimate. State tax revenues were $184.7 million less than May 2019.
“May sales tax collections represent consumer spending that occurred during April, when Tennesseans were staying at home and many businesses were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Eley said. “While sales of autos, apparel, furniture and restaurants dropped extensively, building materials and food stores sales experienced considerable growth. The state also realized large drops in gasoline tax receipts, motor vehicle title and registration taxes and mixed drink revenues."
General fund revenues were $144 million less than the budgeted estimates, and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $53.3 million below estimates.
Sales tax revenues fell short of estimates in May by $112.3 million and were 13.36 percent less than May 2019. For the 10 months of the fiscal year, however, sales tax revenues are $70.1 million higher than estimated.
Franchise and excise tax revenues combined were $2.2 million below the May estimate. Gasoline and motor fuel revenues for May were 33 percent under estimates and down 28.41 percent compared with May 2019.
Year-to-date revenues for 10 months were $285.4 million less than the budgeted estimate.