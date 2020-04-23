(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s restaurants and retail outlets will be able to open next week at 50 percent capacity in most counties as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines, Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday.
Restaurants can start reopening Monday and retail outlets Wednesday in the 89 Tennessee counties that do not have their own health department. Six other counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – have their own health departments and will reopen on their own schedule.
Lee will provide more specific reopening guidance for restaurants and retail outlets in a news briefing Friday morning.
“We’re working around the clock to get Tennesseans safely back to work in 89 of our counties, with the majority of businesses in position to begin opening their doors next week,” Lee said during a news conference Thursday. “However, as we consider federal best practices, we want to be very clear that not every industry will be in a position to open safely immediately.”
Lee said he is working closely with the six other counties, and he expects them to provide plans that are complementary so the state can open together safely over the next few weeks.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville and Davidson County will implement a phased-in plan that could get businesses open as soon as early May.
Tennessee will open most of its state parks at 7 a.m. Friday, and the governor will not extend the stay-at-home order past April 30.
“The outdoors is an important stress reliever for Tennesseans who’ve been cooped up and isolated a little bit,” Commissioner of Environment and Conservation David Salyers said during the news conference. “Several studies have shown that being outdoors and being in nature really do us a lot of good mentally and physically, so we’re very excited about that.”
Salyers said Tennesseans still should be mindful of guidelines, including staying home if you’re not feeling well and staying 6 feet away from other people. He encouraged park goers to wear a mask around other visitors and be aware some restrooms won’t be open and some parks may limit the number of people allowed. He said overcrowding could cause parks or portions of parks to close again and no one should use playgrounds or gather in groups of 10 or more.
The Tennessee Department of Health's report for Thursday showed 8,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 170 deaths, 793 total hospitalizations and 4,193 recoveries. There have been 123,100 tests performed across the state.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 49,648 deaths in the U.S., with more than 876,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.