(The Center Square) – A federal lawsuit is challenging a bill passed by the Tennessee Legislature requiring congressional candidates to live in the state for three years before running in a primary.
Three Tennessee residents in the 5th Congressional District filed the lawsuit on behalf of U.S. House of Representatives candidate Morgan Ortagus, who would be disqualified from running in the Republican primary for the newly drawn district if Gov. Bill Lee signs the bill into law.
Senate Bill 2616 passed the Senate on Feb. 28, and the House withdrew an amendment and passed the bill Monday.
Candidates for the U.S. House have a noon April 7 deadline to file their petitions.
Ortagus, backed by former President Donald Trump, is the former spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. The 5th Congressional District seat is opening up after current U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, said he will not run in the newly drawn district.
The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, claims states do not have the constitutional right to add qualifications for congressional candidates, citing a passage in the U.S. Constitution that states each house of the U.S. Congress will be the judge of qualifications for its members.
The lawsuit also cites the Constitution as saying the only qualifications are for the representative to be 25, a U.S. citizen for seven years and “when elected, be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.”
The lawsuit cited several news reports, including coverage of a subcommittee meeting from The Center Square where the Senate State and Local Government Committee discussed the constitutionality of the bill. The committee decided making the bill a requirement of a primary instead of a general election requirement would make the bill acceptable.
Ortagus could run as an independent in the general election if the bill is signed but could not run in the Republican or Democratic primary because she has not lived in her Tennessee district for three years.
“The Supreme Court today would rule in our favor,” sponsoring Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, said in a committee meeting. “That’s why we put it in the primary. We aren’t stopping anyone from running.
“The word primary is not mentioned in the Constitution.”