(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid more than $47 million to Tennessee residents in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements, according to data from FEMA.
The payments are part of a program funded by the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that reimburse or pay for funerals related to deaths related to COVID-19 since Jan. 20, 2020.
Tennessee has had 10,576 residents apply with 6,787 applications granted for a total of $47,457,084 in benefits since the program began.
Each funeral can receive up to $9,000 from the program. FEMA has awarded $1.6 billion nationally in funeral costs to more than 247,000 people.
Applicants must have a death certificate attributing the death to COVID-19 or named COVID-19 as a contributing factor in order to apply for the program. For deaths before May 16, 2020, a statement from the certifying official on the death certificate, medical examiner or coroner would count as proof.
The funeral assistance can be processed as a reimbursement or applicants can provide a signed funeral home contract, invoice or similar legal documentation and have expenses approved and paid before a funeral.
Applicants also must include proof of any funeral insurance or other coverage and the reimbursement will not cover any expenses covered by another entity.