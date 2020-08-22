(The Center Square) – Taxpayers in Tennessee turn over 7.6 percent of their income per capita to state and local governments, the second-lowest percentage among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

State residents pay $37 per capita annually in income tax collections, $876 in property taxes and $1,393 in general sales tax collections, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

Nationwide, the portion of Americans’ income turned over to pay state and local taxes averaged 9.8 percent, or just more than $5,000 a year, the analysis found. Federal taxes were not included in the study.

On average, property taxes make up the largest proportion of state and local government revenues nationwide, according to 24/7 Wall St. Those states with higher property tax rates tend to have the highest overall state and local levies, researchers said.

Seven states lack a state income tax, and many in this group had the lowest tax burdens among the 50 states, according to the analysis.

Where Are Americans Paying the Most in State and Local Taxes?

RankStateTaxes Paid as % of IncomeIncome per CapitaIncome Tax Collections per CapitaProperty Tax Collections per CapitaGeneral Sales Tax Collections per Capita
1New York13.8%$65,644$2,877$2,902$1,551
2North Dakota12.7%$52,669$423$1,654$1,476
3Hawaii12.5%$53,145$1,471$1,236$2,431
4Vermont11.6%$51,976$1,191$2,670$627
5Maine11.4%$46,570$1,150$2,138$1,080
6Minnesota11.2%$54,919$1,968$1,599$1,097
7New Jersey10.7%$64,924$1,570$3,276$1,079
8Illinois10.7%$53,943$1,037$2,239$1,127
9Rhode Island10.6%$52,379$1,173$2,407$943
10Connecticut10.6%$72,213$2,227$3,020$1,185
11Iowa10.5%$47,458$1,196$1,632$1,128
12New Mexico10.4%$39,521$640$792$1,604
13Maryland10.4%$60,512$2,390$1,623$765
14California10.3%$60,156$2,137$1,607$1,246
15West Virginia10.2%$38,644$998$948$758
16Mississippi10.1%$36,375$614$1,017$1,180
17Nebraska10.1%$50,663$1,162$1,957$1,167
18Ohio10.0%$46,651$1,207$1,316$1,337
19Wisconsin9.9%$49,290$1,345$1,655$969
20Louisiana9.9%$43,938$632$901$1,851
21Oregon9.8%$48,372$2,021$1,487$0
22Pennsylvania9.7%$53,144$1,339$1,528$894
23Delaware9.7%$50,350$1,297$923$0
24Arkansas9.6%$41,520$922$740$1,511
25Massachusetts9.6%$68,233$2,145$2,434$909
26Nevada9.6%$46,914$0$1,012$1,846
27Kansas9.5%$48,869$800$1,552$1,477
28Kentucky9.5%$40,999$1,313$831$784
29Utah9.2%$44,002$1,167$1,037$1,071
30Washington9.1%$58,550$0$1,493$2,476
31Michigan9.1%$46,258$1,005$1,416$925
32North Carolina9.0%$44,180$1,177$974$1,026
33Colorado8.8%$55,335$1,209$1,542$1,339
34Idaho8.8%$42,094$966$1,018$963
35Texas8.7%$47,929$0$1,872$1,426
36Virginia8.7%$55,306$1,542$1,652$642
37Indiana8.6%$45,225$909$1,041$1,135
38South Dakota8.6%$45,312$1,119$1,567$0
39Montana8.6%$45,312$1,119$1,567$0
40Georgia8.4%$44,536$1,054$1,161$892
41New Hampshire8.4%$58,397$49$3,307$0
42South Carolina8.4%$42,081$825$1,201$760
43Missouri8.4%$45,744$1,073$1,039$1,048
44Wyoming8.3%$56,377$0$2,089$1,116
45Alabama8.3%$40,467$769$582$1,039
46Arizona8.2%$42,505$489$1,099$1,371
47Oklahoma8.1%$43,634$794$730$1,185
48Florida7.6%$47,869$0$1,330$1,323
49Tennessee7.6%$44,950$37$876$1,393
50Alaska7.2%$56,794$0$2,120$316

