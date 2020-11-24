(The Center Square) – Leadership in Tennessee’s Republican majority will remain largely the same during meetings of the Tennessee Legislature in 2021 and 2022.
Tennessee House Republicans gathered Tuesday afternoon to hold majority caucus elections at the state Capitol. The caucus reelected Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to serve as speaker of the House, and Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, as majority leader.
Despite a challenge from Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, to serve as caucus chairperson, Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, was reelected to that role. Rep. Ron Gant, R-Rossville, was reelected as assistant majority leader, and Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, will continue to serve as caucus whip.
House Republicans also voted Tuesday to close future caucus meetings to the public, including the media.
Senate Republicans last week unanimously reelected Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, to lead the Senate as lieutenant governor, and Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, to serve as majority leader. Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was reelected as caucus chairperson.
Senate Republicans elected Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, to replace retiring Sen. Dolores Gresham as caucus secretary, and reelected Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, to serve as GOP caucus treasurer and Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfreesboro, to serve as chaplain.
“Our Senate Republican majority has been placing conservative ideas into action over the past decade with great success,” McNally said in a statement. “We reformed education, reclaimed our AAA bond rating and cut taxes while shrinking government.”
“This past year has been a difficult one. Our majority has been tested by fire. Our state has weathered this adversity better than any other state in the union,” McNally said. “The reason for this was preparation and leadership. I am proud of the job we have done as well as the job we will do. I am looking forward to getting to work with our outstanding membership to build upon our success.”