(The Center Square) – Weathering the economic toll caused by the response to COVID-19, Tennessee was named the second-best state in the nation for doing business by Area Development magazine.
Tennessee led the nation in site-readiness programs and tied with Georgia for overall best availability and cost of energy resources. Georgia was named the best state to do business.
Tying with South Carolina for second in favorable regulatory environment, Tennessee came in third for cooperation and responsiveness by state government.
The state ranked third in overall cost of doing business, third in business incentive programs and tied with Texas to rank third for competitive labor environments.
Four of the top-five ranking states in Area Development’s analysis – Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas – have right-to-work laws that guarantee citizens’ right to hold any job regardless of whether they choose to join a labor union.
Tennessee ranked fifth in the analysis for population growth among millennials.