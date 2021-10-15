(The Center Square) – Tennessee residents paid a tax rate of more than 25% on cellphone bills, a new report from the Tax Foundation shows.
Tennessee ranked 19th in the nation among all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia for the highest combined local, state and federal tax rate and fees on wireless services.
The state and local rate of 13.75% combined with the 11.8% federal tax rate made Tennessee's tax rate 25.55%.
The federal portion of cellphone service taxes has gone up considerably since the Tax Foundation began being tracking the data in 2003. The rate then was 5.07% and jumped to 6.64% in 2018, 9.05% in 2019 and 9.83% in 2020.
Cellphones are the predominant method of communication as 74% of low-income adults live in wireless-only households and 65% of all adults live in wireless-only households.
“Over the last five years, the average monthly revenue per wireless line has fallen from $41.50 per month in 2017 to $35.31 in 2021,” the report said, while the tax rates rose over that time.
A household with four phones on a family share plan that costs $100 will, on average, pay $300 in taxes per year. Nationally, $11.3 billion was collected in taxes by state and local governments on cellphone bills in 2020.
Of the states, Illinois had the highest taxes rate at 34.56%, and the lowest rate belonged to Idaho at 14.63%. The average rate was 24.96%.
Tennessee had the largest increase in 911 fees, going from $1.16 per line to $1.50 per line per month.