(The Center Square) – City and county governments in Tennessee will be able to apply for state grants to help pay for COVID-19 and tornado relief efforts, Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday.
Governments can start applying April 30, and they will be able to receive money as soon as July 1.
Tennessee will allocate $200 million toward the grants, which will be distributed based on the population. Each county will receive at least $500,000, and each city and municipality will receive at least $30,000. Metro governments – Davidson, Moore and Trousdale – will be given one allocation, whichever is the largest.
The General Assembly made room for this funding by passing a revised fiscal 2021 budget last month. Localities initially were to receive $100,000 for capital maintenance, public safety and road projects, but the allocation was doubled to account for the COVID-19 pandemic and the damage caused by tornadoes in central Tennessee last month.
“Capital maintenance, public safety and road projects don’t pause for disasters like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said in a statement. “This grant fund will ease the burden on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations.”
This funding, as well as additional funding to the rainy day fund and other COVID-19-related measures, was made available by reducing spending in some programs in the original fiscal 2021 budget proposal, including teacher and state employee salary increases.
During a news conference Monday, Lee also announced that Tennessee has provided 1,000 shipments of personal protective equipment to counties through the Tennessee Emergency Management Association. Many counties have received multiple shipments, and 70 percent have been to rural counties. He said that the state is trying to stay on top of statewide needs and ensure every first responder and health-care worker can access this equipment.
The governor also emphasized the importance of social distancing and staying home. He urged Tennesseans to continue following the statewide stay-at-home order and helping serve their neighbors and the elderly.
As of Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,802 confirmed COVID-19 cases – including 65 deaths – and 352 total hospitalizations. The country has more than 363,000 cases and at least 10,763 deaths.
