(The Center Square) – Tennessee will set aside $230 million in federal pandemic money for a State Healthcare Resiliency Program to be run by the Department of Health.
The state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) entered its Wednesday meeting with more than $600 million in unassigned funds out of the $3.7 billion sent to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Of that, $275 million had been set aside for applications from nonprofit groups or public service organizations affected by COVID-19.
FSAG awarded three grants to the group of more than 60 applicants, but presented a plan to give $230 million in health care grants, which will prioritize rural hospitals and projects that will affect prioritized by community need.
The funds will be distributed through a second grant process. J.W. Randolph, director of the Department of Health’s Office of Strategic Initiatives, said the full rollout of applications for the grants should happen by June with awards coming in about January. ARPA funds must be assigned to projects by 2024 with the spending completed by 2026.
“We would look to prioritize rural hospitals,” Randolph said of the grant process.
The $230 million in grants will be awarded in several categories, Randolph said.
Of the total, $145 million will go to capital investments facilities such as adult and child intensive-care unit (ICU) beds, with $120 million of that going to acute-care hospitals and $25 million for infection control and facility upgrades at long-term care facilities.
The second wave of funding will be $75 million for practice transformation and extension grants that would be divided up to send $30 million to acute-care hospitals, $25 million to long-term care facilities and $20 million to other health or health care providers. Then $10 million is being set aside for administration, compliance and evaluation of the spending.
The direct grants were recommended for three projects that were judged to have an impact on groups of people who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as low-income populations.
Habitat for Humanity was recommended for a $15 million grant, which will help build at least 41 new homes in the first year of the program. Tony Niknejad, Gov. Bill Lee’s policy director, said Habitat applied for a $65 million grant but this funding would allow for first-year expenditures from the plan to “get that process started, get the projects in place and then continue to engage with the group on that (funding) number and progress.”
The Goodwill Excel Center of Memphis received a $12 million award that will include $8 million for a new facility, along with $1.5 million to renovate and construct at existing facilities.
Excel Center provides free high school education for adults with 873 graduates over a six-year period.
Teach for America also was awarded $5.83 million over a three-year span for its program that “focuses exclusively on placing teachers in hard-to-staff schools that primarily serve economically disadvantaged students.”
After the grants, the group now has $327 million in unallocated funds, with $41 million recommended for requests for a mobile health program from the Department of Mental Health.
The programs are expected to bring access to crisis care by bringing three new crisis walk-in/stabilization units for 12,750 Tennesseans in Montgomery, Obion, Maury and contiguous counties as part of a $35 million project. They also would expand Project Rural Recovery by adding two mobile health units at a cost of $6.3 million for three years of service.