(The Center Square) – Federal coronavirus relief funds of $150 million will be available to Tennessee nonprofits for COVID-19 response activities, Gov. Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced.
The funds will be administered through a new program called Tennessee Community CARES and managed by the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
“Nonprofits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work,” Lee said Tuesday in a statement. “The Tennessee Community CARES Program will help alleviate the duress nonprofits are under and ensure they continue to support their communities.”
Grant funds will be available to nonprofits engaged in many types of efforts to respond to coronavirus-related community needs, including efforts to support school-aged children with pandemic-related education needs, to support individuals or families with loss of income as a result of the coronavirus and support for caregivers of disabled or vulnerable populations responding to the pandemic.
“Before the pandemic arrived, our state was already working closely with nonprofit organizations to create valuable partnerships that provide families with full wrap around support,” Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle Barnes said. “This additional grant assistance will allow us to expand these partnerships to meet new challenges created by COVID-19 and continue our mission to build a thriving Tennessee.”
Proposal instructions for nonprofits seeking a grant will be released Aug. 1 by the Department of Human Services and partners. Grant applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.