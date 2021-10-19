(The Center Square) – The 12-member steering committee charged with suggesting policy changes as Tennessee reviews its public school funding formula, the Basic Education Program (BEP), has been named.
The committee does not include any Democratic leaders but does include Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Other members include Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley; Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson; House Majority Leader William Lamberth; Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile; Senate Education Committee Chair Brian Kelsey; House Education Administration Committee Chair Mark White; House Education Instruction Committee Chair Debra Moody; House Education Administration K-12 Subcommittee Chair Kirk Haston; Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee Chair Bo Watson; and House Finance, Ways, and Means Chair Patsy Hazlewood.
“We think that it’s time that, if we are taking a step forward, it’s time that we take a serious look at this while the attention is there,” White said. “Because, with the last 20 months of virus interruption of education, now is a good time to get a handle on this.
“I think that we are going to take a serious look at this because there are a lot of eyes on it.”
A news release naming the committee members said it will “review input and feedback from the 18 subcommittees and the general public on how to create a student-focused investment strategy reflective of Tennessee’s values to best support students.”
The student-focused language has been concerning to Democratic leaders, who believe it means a voucher system is coming where students can then take the funds assigned to them and go to a charter or private school.
“I think that they have taken the opportunity of this argument in public schools to use to their benefit,” state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, said. “They’re taking this division, and I believe that some folks are fueling this division, in order to establish that agenda of privatization. I think they are taking advantage of a pandemic to push Governor Lee’s ideology.”
Tennessee has allocated $5.6 billion for public education spending this fiscal year, the highest spending for any item, but has been criticized for ranking 45th in the nation in per-pupil spending at $11,328 in 2020-21, a National Education Association report said. The Education Law Center gave Tennessee a grade of F in its Making the Grade 2020 school funding report.
White said it is important the state uses some of its $3.1 billion revenue overage from last fiscal year, a trend he believes will continue going forward, to put more money into the formula and raise teacher pay.
“It seems like, everything you do, you end up with some winners and some losers,” White said. “(In the past), it’s been better to keep pushing forward with what you have.”
The BEP has been in place since 1992.
“These committees will provide a platform for all Tennesseans to engage and make their voices heard on this significant investment,” Lamberth said. “I am eager to learn more from those who know our education system the best: parents, students, teachers, local leaders, and community advocates.”