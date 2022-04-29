(The Center Square) — The Tennessee Legislature reached an agreement on a bill that could provide more transparency on construction contracts with Ford's Blue Oval City megasite development in west Tennessee.
The bill could require construction contractors doing more than $100,000 of work at Blue Oval City to disclose details such as number of employees, the state of residence for each worker, union affiliation (if any) and the work they performed to the state building commission and the speakers of both legislative chambers quarterly.
The compromise on House Bill 2659 and Senate Bill 2204 came on the final day of the legislative session. The bill will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.
The bill applies to any construction work done on a project at the state-owned megasite. It was touted as a transparency requirement related to building at the site, where the Legislature has agreed to give Ford Motor Company $884 million in incentives for its $5.6 billion project.
The bill requires contractors to report the name of the construction company, if workers belong to a union and the number of employees working on the project.
The $100,000 of work required on the project came from the Senate version of the bill.
During House discussion of the bill, Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro, said that it was important for the state to make sure that Ford and its contractors are following state law by not discriminating against non-union contractors when hiring for construction work at the site.
Rudd said that, if the bill passed, the state could then make a call to Ford if it felt that state law was not being followed.
"Earlier this year, we had Tennessee businesses that were applying to do work on the site and they were turning them down based on how much union participation was in their employee force and that was not within Tennessee law," Rudd said.