(The Center Square) – Penalties for assault of first responders in Tennessee will increase after the Tennessee General Assembly passed a controversial bill in the final hours of the special legislative session.
Before adjourning sine die Wednesday evening, the state Legislature passed a bill that heightens penalties for simple and aggravated assault of first responders, increases penalties for rioting, defacement and damage to public property, and makes unauthorized camping on public property a felony.
“You do not assault a law enforcement officer, because that’s an assault on all of us and the laws that we pass, and we expect every Tennessean to obey,” Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, said.
Since 2015, Tennessee has seen a 29 percent increase in assault, stalking and related offenses against law enforcement officers, according to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. More than 2,400 offenses against law enforcement were reported in 2019.
The bill responds to ongoing protests and offenses against law enforcement across the state over the past few months. It passed by votes of 26-5 in the Senate and 71-20 in the House, mostly along party lines. The measure will cost taxpayers about $1.2 million, with a large percentage coming from local governments.
“I have a nephew who was a policeman who talked about getting attacked the other night,” Rep. John DeBerry, D-Memphis, said, recalling experiences listening to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis and the dignity and courage of peaceful civil rights protestors. “You’re telling me that somebody has the right to throw feces and urine in the face of those that we, as taxpayers, pay to protect us, and that's OK? What has happened to us?”
The bill creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for simple assault of a first responder, punishable by 30 days in prison, and no more than a $5,000 fine. Spitting and throwing human waste at first responders is defined as assault by the bill. Aggravated assault of a first responder will be punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 90 days and no more than $15,000 fine.
First responders include firefighters, emergency services personnel, 911 responders, Capitol police and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and park rangers.
“In no way does this legislation restrict anyone’s constitutional right to protest or exercise their first amendment rights,” said Rep. Ron Gant, R-Rossville. “However, if you escalate peaceful protests into acts of aggression and intimidation, or seek violence toward our law enforcement, firefighters, and our first responders, you will be held accountable under this legislation.”
Earlier this year, Tennessee was ranked the 44th worst state to be a police officer in a study conducted by WalletHub that analyzed job hazards, salaries and quality of life. Tennessee’s state and local funding per capita for police officers is more than 16 percent below the national average, according to data from the Brookings Institution’s Tax Policy Center.
“Peaceful protests end peacefully. Anarchy ends in chaos. What we see happening right now – any of us with any common sense, any common sense whatever – know that what we see is not peaceful,” DeBerry said.
Tennessee’s legislation was passed just days after Illinois made it a felony to assault a retail clerk for trying to enforce a mask mandate. Griffey said he was disappointed the Tennessee Legislature chose not to make assaulting a first responder a felony this week, but he plans to bring legislation to do that next year.
The bill was met with intense criticism from most Democrats in the House and Senate, particularly because of the sections of the bill dealing with unauthorized camping. Under the new law, unauthorized storing of property, cooking and making preparations to sleep between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. is a felony.
Protests in Nashville since the death of George Floyd in May have included a peaceful march of more than 10,000 people demonstrating, a riot at the Nashville Davidson County Courthouse during which the building was set on fire and defaced, and an ongoing demonstration on Legislative Plaza, where protesters have attempted to “reclaim," rename, and continuously occupy the plaza until various demands are met.
Many Democrats argued the bill specifically targeted the protesters on Legislative Plaza.
“It doesn’t matter the issue folks are protesting, it’s our right. We’re Americans. I subscribe to the American Dream just like they do even if I don’t agree with them,” Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, said. “This law is unnecessary. It is creating felons from people who just want to have their voices heard.”
The bill also imposes a 30-day mandatory minimum sentence for rioting offenses and requires restitution for property damages that occur during a riot.
Now that it has passed both chambers, the bill will go to the governor for his signature.