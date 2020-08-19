(The Center Square) – A committee appointed by legislative leadership to review emergency powers of the executive branch of Tennessee government will meet this week.
The Special Ad Hoc Committee Studying Emergency Powers will meet Thursday to review the scope of Tennessee’s Emergency Powers Act and hear from several experts in constitutional and state law.
“The purpose of this committee is to review the Emergency Powers Act and make recommendations to the 112th General Assembly when it convenes next year,” said Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, who co-chairs the committee with state Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville.
“Although the bulk of this law has been on the books for two decades, the pandemic offers legislators and the governor the unique opportunity to examine it closer to see if future improvements need to be made,” Haile said.
Lawmakers will hear from former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, who now is dean of Belmont University’s law school, and retired Tennessee Supreme Court Justice William Koch, now the president and dean of the Nashville School of Law.
“This pandemic and the response of government has created a renewed focus on the executive and judicial powers provided by state law during a state of emergency,” Zachary said. “I look forward to the important work of our committee as we carry out our charge to review and make recommendations related to those powers to the 112th General Assembly.”
The Emergency Powers Act provided Gov. Bill Lee broad authority to assume control over all aspects of the state's response to the COVID-19 emergency.
Shortly after appointing the committee, House Speaker Cameron Sexton said the committee was not appointed as a referendum on Lee’s leadership during the pandemic.
“Gov. Lee has done a tremendous job making many tough decisions during this extraordinary and historic pandemic,” Sexton told The Center Square in a statement. “Our bipartisan House and Senate panel will study existing laws to determine if we can better support subsequent governors, while providing more clarity regarding the powers of our judicial and executive branches in emergency situations, should similar, unprecedented events occur in our state’s future.”
Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield, and Deputy House Speaker Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville, will serve as vice chairmen the committee.
The committee also includes Sens. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville; Ed Jackson, R-Jackson; and Shane Reeves, R-Murfreesboro; and Reps. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon; John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville; Bob Freeman, D-Nashville; Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain; Dan Howell, R-Cleveland; Chris Hurt, R-Halls; London Lamar, D-Memphis; Debra Moody, R-Covington; John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge; and Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar.