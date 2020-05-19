(The Center Square) – The last round of grants under a state program to assist Tennessee's small and rural hospitals was unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Bill Lee.
The grants were part of the Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants program launched by the state last month. The $10 million program was established to help hospitals facing financial strains because of the response to COVID-19.
According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, there are 66 small or rural hospitals in the state.
“Our small and rural hospitals play a critical role in their communities, providing both necessary care to patients and good-paying jobs to residents, and we’re proud to support these hospitals through such unprecedented times,” Lee said. “We’ll continue to work with hospitals across our state and the federal government to ensure hospitals have the resources they need to maintain operations and serve their communities well.”
Before Tuesday's final round of grants, the state had awarded nine grants totaling $2.6 million. In all, 29 hospitals in 28 counties received grants, which were were capped at $500,000. Applicants were required to demonstrate that they were pursuing federal relief.
Funding for the grants came from the state’s fiscal 2020 COVID-19 response appropriation and were distributed by the Department of Finance and Administration.
The list of grant recipients:
• Baptist Memorial – Carroll County ($250,000);
• Baptist Memorial – Tipton ($136,545);
• Baptist Memorial – Union City ($136,545);
• Claiborne Medical Center ($136,545);
• Cumberland Medical Center Inc. ($136,545);
• Erlanger Bledsoe ($500,000);
• Fort Loudoun Medical Center ($136,545);
• Franklin Woods Community Hospital ($136,545);
• Hancock County Hospital ($500,000);
• Hawkins County Memorial Hospital ($250,000);
• Henderson County Community Hospital ($500,000);
• Henry County Medical Center ($500,000);
• Houston County Community Hospital ($498,000);
• Johnson County Community Hospital ($500,000);
• Lauderdale Community Hospital ($500,000);
• Leconte Medical Center ($136,545);
• Lincoln Medical Center ($500,000);
• Macon Hospital Inc. ($500,000);
• Marshall Medical Center ($500,000);
• Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System ($136,545);
• NorthCrest Medical Center ($500,000)
• Rhea Medical Center ($500,000);
• Roane Medical Center ($136,545);
• Sweetwater Hospital Association ($500,000);
• Sycamore Shoals Hospital ($136,545);
• Three Rivers Hospital ($500,000);
• Unicoi County Hospital ($136,545);
• Unity Medical Center ($500,000);
• Wayne Medical Center ($500,000).