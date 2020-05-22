(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order to increase the gathering limit for social and recreational gathering from 10 people or less to 50 people or less ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Although larger gatherings are now allowed, Lee said Tennesseans still are encouraged to social distance.
“While this number’s increased, we want to remind the reason that we have gotten here is because Tennesseans have been committed to social distancing,” Lee said. “We can lift restrictions and open up our economy, but we can never forget that social distancing continues to mitigate the spread of this virus, which still exists in our communities; it still exists in our state. It’s a public health threat and we remember that as we go out, as we gather, as we do the things that we’re beginning to do.”
These guidelines will affect 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. More densely populated areas, which have their own health departments, are operating on their own schedules. These counties are Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan.
Earlier this week, Lee announced larger attractions can reopen and capacity restrictions were lifted for retail businesses and restaurants. The governor’s guidelines still encourage social distancing.
Lee said Tennessee is facing historic unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it’s important the state stays committed to stopping the spread of the virus, but it also is important to reboot the economy and get people off of unemployment benefits and back into their jobs.
Tennessee has had 18,961 COVID-19 cases, 1,539 hospitalizations and 313 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s most-recent update. Lee said the state’s current trends continue to meet the White House’s guidelines for reopening.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 94,729 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.58 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.