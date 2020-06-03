(The Center Square) – A Tennessee House subcommittee Wednesday advanced a resolution to create a constitutional amendment that would enshrine right-to-work protections in the state constitution.
Senate Joint Resolution 0648, which already has passed the Senate, would elevate current right-to-work protections to the constitution. The amendment would prohibit an employer from hiring or firing an employee based on their decision to join or to not join a union.
“It is unlawful for any person, corporation, association, or this state or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person by reason of the person's membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization,” the proposed amendment reads.
Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, told subcommittee members the amendment would protect Tennessee from the efforts of some federal lawmakers to repeal right-to-work laws nationwide. She said the value of work always should be acknowledged and no worker should be compelled to join a union.
“This is a belt and suspenders,” Smith said.
The proposed amendment received some pushback from Democrats. Rep. Rick Staples, D-Knoxville, expressed concern that right-to-work laws harm unions and could result in worse working conditions and health conditions.
Hixson objected to Staples’ criticism and said the legislation isn’t anti-union, but instead pro-worker. She said employers will continue to be subject to federal health and safety regulations.
The amendment cleared a Finance, Ways and Means Committee subcommittee and was recommended to advance past the full committee.