(The Center Square) – Tennessee House Republicans on Wednesday blocked a legislative amendment to establish no-excuse absentee voting for the 2020 elections, but the chamber did make it easier for those in assisted living facilities to vote early.
House Bill 2467 would clarify that Tennesseans with assisted living residence in an assisted living facility can vote early during voting drives brought on site by the local election commission. Although some commissioners have allowed this, others have said current law does not permit it, the bill's sponsor, Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, said.
The bill passed unanimously, 95-0, and will be sent to the Senate.
Before the vote, Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis, sought to amend the bill to establish no-excuse absentee voting for any voter in the state because of public health concerns from COVID-19. She said any lawmaker who opposes the amendment is telling their constituents they care more about false rhetoric than the constitutional right to vote and will risk killing people.
“Right now, we are in one of the … deadliest pandemics in modern history,” Lamar said. “No one should have to choose between their health and their vote. During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone should have the right to vote by mail.”
House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, objected to the amendment and said in-person voting is the safest and most secure way to vote. He said the state will work with local elections officials to ensure access to personal protective equipment and that locations have enough space to enforce social distancing, but he warned of potential voter fraud and Democrats trying to steal elections.
“Our friends from the other side of the aisle would like to take this opportunity to stuff the ballots," Lamberth said. "They’d like to take this opportunity to steal elections. They’d like to take this opportunity to take advantage … . If done properly, this takes years to properly implement in the sates that have done it unless you want someone to take advantage of the ballot box and stuff ballots in, as they did hundreds of years ago.”
Lamberth received boos from Democrats in the chamber. Lamar said data show voting by mail does not increase voter fraud. She said this is not a partisan issue, but instead a people issue.
Republicans voted to table the amendment, which blocked the effort.
No-excuse absentee voting is the law in 34 states and the District of Columbia, but President Donald Trump has criticized states for expanding mail-in voting and has threatened federal funding over their policy.