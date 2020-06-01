(The Center Square) – A resolution to declare Tennessee a Second Amendment sanctuary state passed the state House of Representatives on Monday evening.
“When our liberties are being threatened, it is incumbent on us to defend them,” Rep. James Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, said during Monday's House session.
Van Huss is the primary sponsor of the resolution.
The resolution reaffirms the right to keep and bear arms. It declares Tennessee will “not comply with extraconstitutional actions from any government or body that infringes on our citizens' right to keep and bear arms.”
Specifically, it states this right extends to AR-15s, AK-47s and similar semi-automatic firearms. It says the primary purpose of the Second Amendment is to “protect our freedoms” and that they must have access to the same semi-automatic firearms as the government’s basic infantry unit.
The resolution primary had support from Republicans, but opposition from Democrats.
Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, said the chamber should not be encouraging “vigilante justice,” especially with the violent protests and riots seen in recent days around the country, including in Nashville. He accused Van Huss of being tone deaf and said this was bad timing for such a resolution.
Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, also opposed the resolution, but said if it passes, he will aggressively push for his people in his community – African Americans – to arm themselves because he doesn’t want them to be the only ones who aren't’ armed.
“You got to at times use force to ensure your individual liberties and to preserve the freedoms that you want,” Hardaway said.
The resolution passed 64-26, with two representatives present and not voting.
Four other states and many local governments throughout the country have made similar declarations, primarily as a means to declare they will not enforce new federal or state gun regulations they believe to violate the U.S. Constitution.
The Tennessee Legislature also is considering legislation that would end the requirement for a person to need a concealed or open carry permit to carry a weapon as long as that person otherwise would pass the requirements necessary to get one. This legislation is going through the committee hearing process.