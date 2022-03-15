(The Center Square) – The Tennessee House passed a conflicting version of a congressional residency requirement bill, setting up a potential debate in conference committee with the Senate on when the requirement would go into effect and whether it will affect primary or general elections.
The House adopted Senate Bill 2616 and then amended it to fit a previous House version. The amended bill passed unanimously Monday night and will be sent back to the Senate because of the changes.
If the Senate does not agree with the changes, a conference committee will be created to work out the differences.
The Senate version passed last week included a three-year residency requirement that would be effective immediately for all congressional candidates to run in the Republican or Democratic primary.
The House amendment, however, rewrites the bill to go in effect after this fall’s elections and would affect anyone running in a general election for congressional seats.
Sponsoring Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton, did not agree with the House amendment, which was submitted by Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, and then approved by the House.
“The Senate has laying here a bill which will require a minimum three-year residency requirement in the state of Tennessee to take effect upon its signing,” Wright said. “That’s what I support, and that’s what I want the House to support.”
Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, agreed he would want the bill to go into effect immediately.
The issue has come to the forefront as Morgan Ortagus, the former spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State backed by former President Donald Trump, has declared intention to run for the state’s redrawn 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House.
Current U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, has said he will not run for the seat.
“We have been a state for, what, 225 years,” Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, said. “We have never had the necessity for this. What has brought up the urgency for this legislation now?”
Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, reiterated the question, asking whether the Senate version would impact any candidate in particular, but Wright said he was not aware of any candidates.
The filing deadline for the House races is noon April 7.
“There is no urgency for this bill right now,” Wright said. “In my opinion, this is something that should have been declared in years gone by. But, since it has not, that is why I brought up the bill now.”
There were questions during the Senate State and Local Government Committee discussion about the bill's constitutionality and the state placing restrictions on federal offices. Senate sponsor Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, said in committee he believes having the bill focused on primary nominations will prevent that from being an issue before the Aug. 4 primary.