Legislation that clarifies products containing nicotine, but not tobacco, are not subject to the state’s tobacco tax unanimously passed the Tennessee House on Wednesday.
Tobacco products are subject to a 6.6 percent tobacco tax on top of Tennessee's 7 percent sales tax. This applies to tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco, but exempts e-cigarettes.
House Bill 2000, sponsored by Rep. Ron Grant, R-Rossville, clarifies that the tobacco tax does not apply to products such as Nicorette and NicoDerm, which provide users with some levels of nicotine as a means to incrementally wane a person off of tobacco products.
Grant told members of the chamber that these products still would be subject to state and local sales tax.
The legislation passed the chamber, 87-0, and will be sent to the Senate.
Identical legislation, Senate Bill 1979, is making its way through Senate committees. This legislation, which is sponsored by Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon, has been placed on the calendar for the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee for Tuesday.
– The Center Square