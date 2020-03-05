FILE - Tennessee Sens. John Stevens and Mike Bell

Legislation that clarifies products containing nicotine, but not tobacco, are not subject to the state’s tobacco tax unanimously passed the Tennessee House on Wednesday.

Tobacco products are subject to a 6.6 percent tobacco tax on top of Tennessee's 7 percent sales tax. This applies to tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco, but exempts e-cigarettes.

House Bill 2000, sponsored by Rep. Ron Grant, R-Rossville, clarifies that the tobacco tax does not apply to products such as Nicorette and NicoDerm, which provide users with some levels of nicotine as a means to incrementally wane a person off of tobacco products.

Grant told members of the chamber that these products still would be subject to state and local sales tax.

The legislation passed the chamber, 87-0, and will be sent to the Senate.

Identical legislation, Senate Bill 1979, is making its way through Senate committees. This legislation, which is sponsored by Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon, has been placed on the calendar for the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee for Tuesday.

