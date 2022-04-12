(The Center Square) — A campaign finance reform bill related to expense reporting, political action committees (PACs) and 501(c)(4) nonprofits passed Tennessee’s House Local Government Committee on Tuesday with amendments.
The amendments on House Bill 1201 were introduced during the meeting and have not been posted. They differ, however, from the amendment to companion bill SB 1005, which is on the schedule for the full Senate on Wednesday. The House bill will move to the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
The Senate version of the bill would add reporting requirements for all donations and expenses for statewide candidates and also for those with $1,000 or more in contributions or expenses in local elections.
Those reports then would go on the state’s campaign transparency website.
The Senate bill would also add requirements for PACs, where any PAC that registers with the state must register with officers using a valid government ID.
The amended House version of the bill, however, would require that PACs report any contribution or expenditures over $1,000 including the full name and address or recipient agency.
The House version removes a $100 threshold for candidate spending and requires the full name and address for anyone "whom an expenditure was paid" during the reporting period. It also enhances the amount of documents that candidates must retain in case of an audit in odd years.
The House version also adds requirements on keeping PAC and candidate funds separate and prevents a PAC from paying candidate fines. It also says that members of the governor’s cabinet cannot be paid as consultants.
Both versions of the bill added increased reporting requirements for 501(c)(4) nonprofits, stating that the nonprofit is “deemed to be a political campaign committee for purposes of reporting expenditures” if the organization spends at least $5,000 on communications with the name or likeness of a candidate on it within 60 days of an election.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton addressed the stipulation, saying that it does not require the nonprofits to reveal donors or contributors and it’s "all about transparency and accountability."
"This bill is nothing more than a mechanism to report or disclose," Sexton said.
Several committee members said that they had received calls about the nonprofit stipulations.
"It allows the same level of transparency of those over $5,000 that this body and PACs have to operate under," said Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, such as the Salvation Army or Red Cross or Habitat for Humanity cannot engage in political activity. A 501(c)(4) nonprofit, however, can.
Tennessee’s Beacon Center is a 501(c)(3) while its advocacy arm Beacon Impact is a 501(c)(4) and the same goes for Tennessee Stands and Americans for Prosperity.