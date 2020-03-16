(The Center Square) – The State of Tennessee is halting all legislative activity that is not essential to passing the state’s budget and maintaining necessary services, Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders announced Monday afternoon amid growing concerns about COVID-19.
“In the best interests of public health, we have jointly decided to limit all remaining legislative business to fulfilling our constitutional requirement of passing a balanced budget, and any associated actions that will ensure Tennessee can keep its doors open,” Lee said in a joint statement with House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and Speaker of the Senate and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge.
“This is a serious time for our state and country, and we all must make adjustments in response to this threat,” the joint statement said. “Our approach will take into account the unique public health challenges this complex virus presents, as well as the economic disruption likely to occur as a result of its spread. Passing an amended budget now and recessing will allow the General Assembly to focus on an immediate plan of action, while still determining needs down the road. This pathway forward should only be reserved for extraordinary circumstances. We will continue operating out of an abundance of caution and take additional action if it becomes necessary.”
Tennessee has maintained close contact with state health leaders to monitor the virus. The joint statement called this action unprecedented, but based on the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health.
Fifty-two people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, but there have not been any deaths. Lee declared a state of emergency last week and urged every school to shut down today.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered all bars be temporary shut down and imposed strict limits on restaurants.
About 3,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, but public health officials worry that many more Americans have the virus, but have yet to be tested. About 70 Americans have died. The virus has infected about 164,000 people worldwide and killed more than 6,500 people.
President Donald Trump has declared a national state of emergency and the White House has discouraged anyone from attending gatherings of more than 10 people.
A person with COVID-19 will begin seeing symptoms between two and 14 days of being infected with the virus. The symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing. Although the symptoms are mild for most people, the virus can be fatal, especially if a person is elderly, has a respiratory condition or has a compromised immune system. Those who suspect they may have COVID-19 are encouraged to seek immediate medical attention.