(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is deploying additional Tennessee Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border in early 2022 to help combat a surge in deadly drugs being smuggled into the U.S. as part of the ongoing border crisis.
“An open border has far-reaching consequences that are fueling a drug crisis impacting both our national security and the safety of our state,” Lee said in a statement. “I have authorized additional Tennessee Guard support at our Southern border as we look to address drug trafficking at the source.”
Approximately 50 Tennessee Guard personnel will deploy in early 2022 to support the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Safety.
While the Tennessee National Guard has supported security efforts for decades along the U.S. Southern border, this deployment responds to the growing surge in illegal crossings and drug-related activity since the beginning of 2021, Lee’s office said.
Last July, Lee visited more than 300 Tennesseans stationed at the border.
Lee sent guardsmen and women this summer to the border after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Doucey, both Republicans of border states, launched an interstate compact in June asking other governors for help. Law enforcement officers and guard personnel from other states that came to Texas participated in Operation Lone Star, which Abbott launched in March to address criminal activity resulting from a surge in illegal immigration and gang violence during President Joe Biden's administration.
"States across the nation are experiencing the harrowing effects of the federal government's failure to address the drug trafficking crisis along our southern border," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. "Our country is stronger and safer when we tackle dire issues together, and I thank Governor Lee for these additional members of the Tennessee Guard who will join Texas in securing the border and protecting our communities."
In addition to Operation Lone Star, the Texas Legislature this year allocated $3 billion to fund border security efforts and passed laws to make it easier for law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants who commit state crimes. The legislature also passed nine human trafficking bills and laws related to criminal trespass.
Texas DPS also recently began implementing a limited jailing system that holds roughly 1,000 illegal immigrant men who trespass or commit other state crimes in Texas. Many in law enforcement coming from other states are pairing up with Texas DPS officers pursuing illegal immigrants on Texas roads and those who are apprehended are detained in this jail system.
Although Abbott signed a budget authorization bill to build a border wall in Texas, it won’t be constructed for years. In the meantime, the Texas National Guard and other guardsmen and women have been putting up shipping containers and chain-linked fences to act as temporary barriers at certain points on Texas land.
With the increase of illegal immigration came an historic increase in fentanyl pouring through the border.
By April of this year, Texas DPS reported an 800% increase over last year in the amount of fentanyl its officers confiscated after apprehending drug smugglers. By July, DPS had seized enough fentanyl to kill every person in Texas and California combined, officials said, a 950% increase from last year.
In response, the Texas Legislature passed a bill enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl in Texas.
Customs and Border Patrol also reported that in the first quarter of 2021, it had seized 2,098 total pounds of fentanyl along the southern border, a 233% increase compared to the same quarter last year. By December, CBP drug seizures totaled more than 200,000 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the leading causes of drug overdoses in the U.S.
Tennessee recorded over 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, which was a 45% increase from the previous year, Lee’s office said.
Lee was also among 26 governors who called on the Biden administration to close the border in September, to which they received no reply.
Since the border has remained open, Tennessee remains willing to help.
“Our Soldiers and Airmen are capable and ready to come to the aid of our fellow Americans along the Texas border,” Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, said. “Their service and sacrifice carry on a long-standing tradition and are rooted in a long line of Tennesseans who established the Volunteer Legacy that distinctly marks our great state.”