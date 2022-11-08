Election 2022 Tennessee Governor

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee walks onto the stage to speak to supporters after he was declared the winner in his bid for reelection on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Franklin, Tenn. 

 Mark Humphrey / AP Photo

(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee won reelection for a second term by a large margin on Tuesday night.

Lee led the race with 67.4% of the vote compared to Democratic challenger Jason Martin’s 30.5% in a race that was called within 30 minutes of polls closing.

"We’ve gotten a whole lot done the past four years but I decided to run again because I think we have a lot more work to do," Lee said.

Lee, a Franklin native, first became the state’s 50th governor in 2019.

Martin conceded the race in a speech around 9:30 p.m.

"Don't be discouraged tonight, keep building," Martin said to his Democratic colleagues. 

Last year, Lee was a driving force in pushing through a new K-12 public school funding formula, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement.

TISA will provide a base per-student cost of $6,860 and add weights based on a students' learning needs, whether the student lives in a low-income household or area or if the student lives in a rural area.

Additional funding also goes to schools for student achievement or participation in programs such as career technical education. The new formula will begin in the 2023-24 school and fiscal year.

Lee also pushed public incentives for businesses moving to Tennessee or expanding in Tennessee and also proposed the $500 million state payment — which will be bonded — toward a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium.

The state also passed a bill to give the Titans its portion of sales tax at the stadium and 50% of the state sales tax at a future 130-acre development outside of the stadium.

Lee also pushed public subsidies including $884 million for a new Ford electric truck plant at Blue Oval City outside of Memphis, a $65 million incentive for Oracle’s new facilities in Nashville and $60 million toward an Ultium Cells plant working with General Motors in Spring Hill.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Jon Styf is an award-winning editor and reporter who has worked in Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida and Michigan in local newsrooms over the past 20 years, working for Shaw Media, Hearst and several other companies.