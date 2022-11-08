(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee won reelection for a second term by a large margin on Tuesday night.
Lee led the race with 67.4% of the vote compared to Democratic challenger Jason Martin’s 30.5% in a race that was called within 30 minutes of polls closing.
"We’ve gotten a whole lot done the past four years but I decided to run again because I think we have a lot more work to do," Lee said.
Lee, a Franklin native, first became the state’s 50th governor in 2019.
Martin conceded the race in a speech around 9:30 p.m.
"Don't be discouraged tonight, keep building," Martin said to his Democratic colleagues.
Last year, Lee was a driving force in pushing through a new K-12 public school funding formula, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement.
TISA will provide a base per-student cost of $6,860 and add weights based on a students' learning needs, whether the student lives in a low-income household or area or if the student lives in a rural area.
Additional funding also goes to schools for student achievement or participation in programs such as career technical education. The new formula will begin in the 2023-24 school and fiscal year.
Lee also pushed public incentives for businesses moving to Tennessee or expanding in Tennessee and also proposed the $500 million state payment — which will be bonded — toward a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium.
The state also passed a bill to give the Titans its portion of sales tax at the stadium and 50% of the state sales tax at a future 130-acre development outside of the stadium.
Lee also pushed public subsidies including $884 million for a new Ford electric truck plant at Blue Oval City outside of Memphis, a $65 million incentive for Oracle’s new facilities in Nashville and $60 million toward an Ultium Cells plant working with General Motors in Spring Hill.