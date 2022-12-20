(The Center Square) — Tennessee leaders are pushing back on what they say is a White House plan to have and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement release adult migrants into Tennessee.
A group of leaders that include Gov. Bill Lee, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty and Republican legislative leaders came out against the move.
Lee said that placing the burden of border issues on individual states is not a solution.
"We’ve been informed by ICE that they plan to release single adult detainees into Tennessee while they await court proceedings," Lee said. "This is irresponsible and a threat to the safety of Tennesseans. Furthermore, we already have a national security crisis at our border, and the Biden administration’s attempt to revoke Title 42 will only incentivize more illegal crossings.
"It’s not compassionate to perpetuate a problem that leads to more exploitation and trafficking. 7,000 people unlawfully enter our country every day. This crisis is too big to ignore, and the only way to stop it is to secure the border."
Lee’s office said it was notified on Monday that busloads of adult detainees would be transported from ICE facilities in New Orleans into Tennessee as soon as this week. Further details were not provided.
"President Biden has done everything to collapse our borders and make America less safe, and now, he blames everyone but himself, even while his colleagues blame the president," said a statement from House Speak Cameron Sexton and leaders William Lamberth and Jeremy Faison. "Illegal immigrants shouldn’t be rewarded for breaking the law. Even Europe deports those staying illegally. Why can’t America do the same? We must secure our border to protect Americans, deport illegals back home and vastly improve the process for immigrants to come to America legally."
Blackburn said that this issues reiterates that every town is now a border town or border state.
"The Biden Administration is trafficking illegal immigrants into communities across the country, including here in Tennessee," Blackburn said. "Governor Lee, Senator Hagerty, Attorney General Skrmetti, and I will be utilizing all possible options to stop President Biden from trafficking them into our state. Biden created this crisis by terminating successful Trump-era immigration policies, including Remain in Mexico and safe third country agreements. Tennesseans will not stand for this flagrant disregard for law and order."
Hagerty noted that he traveled to the border in April and was told that the people and drugs that enter at the border don’t remain at the border but instead become an issue across the U.S.
"This has brought heartbreaking consequences to communities throughout America in the form of increased drug overdoses. It has strained resources for hospitals, schools, and local communities," Hagerty said. "It has also jeopardized our national security—with border crossers arriving from more than 160 different nations, a number of whom are on terrorist watch lists. In the last year, nearly three million migrants have illegally entered the country — a population larger than the largest four cities of Tennessee combined — Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.
"This does not even include the number of "gotaway" migrants who illegally crossed into our country undetected. Congress must take action to secure the border. It’s unfair to place the burden on Tennessee citizens and local officials to deal with this Administration’s self-inflicted failures."