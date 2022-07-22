(The Center Square) — Tennessee became the latest state to see its average gas price drop below $4 on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association.
Tennessee’s average price per gallon is at $3.99, below the national average of $4.41, which has dropped from $4.52 since Monday.
Through Thursday, Tennessee’s price per gallon had dropped 19 cents in a week. Only Iowa (−23 cents), Delaware (−23 cents), Wisconsin (−23 cents), Kansas (−22 cents), Oklahoma (−22 cents), Ohio (−21 cents) and Missouri (−21 cents) had dropped more.
South Carolina ($3.92), Texas ($3.92), Georgia ($3.94), Mississippi ($3.96) and Alabama ($3.99) are the other states below $4 per gallon.
As of Friday morning, Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said that prices had dropped nationwide for 37 straight days and that Louisiana and Arkansas are also below $4 per gallon.
"The national average gas declined to $4.398/gal, Americans spending nearly $250 million less on gasoline today versus June 14," De Haan wrote. "Diesel average down to $5.47/gal."
Nashville’s average is at $3.95, Memphis is at $4.07, Knoxville is $4.18 and Chattanooga’s average is $3.88.