FILE - Tennessee gas station

A Weigel's gas station in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) — Tennessee became the latest state to see its average gas price drop below $4 on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Tennessee’s average price per gallon is at $3.99, below the national average of $4.41, which has dropped from $4.52 since Monday.

Through Thursday, Tennessee’s price per gallon had dropped 19 cents in a week. Only Iowa (−23 cents), Delaware (−23 cents), Wisconsin (−23 cents), Kansas (−22 cents), Oklahoma (−22 cents), Ohio (−21 cents) and Missouri (−21 cents) had dropped more.

South Carolina ($3.92), Texas ($3.92), Georgia ($3.94), Mississippi ($3.96) and Alabama ($3.99) are the other states below $4 per gallon.

As of Friday morning, Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said that prices had dropped nationwide for 37 straight days and that Louisiana and Arkansas are also below $4 per gallon.

"The national average gas declined to $4.398/gal, Americans spending nearly $250 million less on gasoline today versus June 14," De Haan wrote. "Diesel average down to $5.47/gal."

Nashville’s average is at $3.95, Memphis is at $4.07, Knoxville is $4.18 and Chattanooga’s average is $3.88.

Staff Reporter

Jon Styf is an award-winning editor and reporter who has worked in Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida and Michigan in local newsrooms over the past 20 years, working for Shaw Media, Hearst and several other companies.