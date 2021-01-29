(The Center Square) – Tennessee came in first on a new ranking measuring migration growth among the states based on one-way U-Haul truck traffic leaving or entering their borders last year.
California displaced Illinois as the state with the biggest net loss of U-Haul trucks in 2020, the moving company reported. Tennessee was ranked 12th in U-Haul’s 2019 migration growth study.
Texas and Florida had the most net gains in U-Haul truck traffic from 2016 to 2019 before they were displaced by Tennessee in 2020, the company said. What makes Tennessee attractive is its business friendliness and low taxes, according to U-Haul.
Those states with the most migration growth are ranked based on net gains of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state versus trucks leaving their borders during a calendar year. More than 2 million one-way trips are logged by U-Haul every year, the company reported.
The annual ranking tracks truck traffic moving among its 22,000 truck- and trailer-sharing locations. U-Haul sees the data as a gauge of which states are attracting residents from outside their borders.
---
U-Haul Ranking of Migration Growth Among States
|2020 Rank
|State
|2019 Rank
|1
|Tennessee
|12
|2
|Texas
|2
|3
|Florida
|1
|4
|Ohio
|7
|5
|Arizona
|20
|6
|Colorado
|42
|7
|Missouri
|13
|8
|Nevada
|24
|9
|North Carolina
|3
|10
|Georgia
|16
|11
|Arkansas
|23
|12
|Indiana
|9
|13
|Wisconsin
|41
|14
|Oklahoma
|14
|15
|South Carolina
|4
|16
|West Virginia
|22
|17
|Utah
|8
|18
|Kentucky
|37
|19
|Montana
|26
|20
|Minnesota
|15
|21
|Kansas
|18
|22
|Alabama
|6
|23
|New Hampshire
|31
|24
|Iowa
|30
|25
|South Dakota
|28
|26
|Vermont
|10
|27
|Delaware
|21
|28
|Virginia
|39
|29
|Maine
|33
|30
|Idaho
|11
|31
|Mississippi
|25
|32
|Nebraska
|19
|33
|Wyoming
|27
|34
|Alaska
|17
|35
|Rhode Island
|35
|36
|Washington
|5
|37
|North Dakota
|32
|38
|Washington, D.C.
|38
|39
|New Mexico
|36
|40
|Michigan
|48
|41
|Pennsylvania
|46
|42
|New York
|43
|43
|Connecticut
|34
|44
|Louisiana
|40
|45
|Oregon
|29
|46
|Maryland
|45
|47
|Massachusetts
|47
|48
|New Jersey
|44
|49
|Illinois
|50
|50
|California
|49
Source: U-Haul International Inc.