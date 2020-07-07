(The Center Square) – K-12 and higher education institutions in Tennessee will be able to apply for $81 million in grants designated to assist with a safe reopening, the bipartisan Financial Stimulus Accountability group and Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday.
This is the first distribution of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for school reopening in Tennessee. Of the $81 million, $61 million will go to K-12 institutions, and $20 million will be available to higher education institutions.
“Reopening our schools, colleges and universities is a key priority and grant funding ensures institutions can make proper accommodations to keep educators and students safe as we continue to fight COVID-19,” Lee said. “This first wave of funding provides for technology and distance learning supports as well as measures to improve social distancing.”
Of the $61 million designated for K-12 education, $50 million will support technology grants to be used on laptops and Wi-Fi devices needed to support distance learning components of reopening. The remaining $11 million will fund noncompetitive grants for local education agencies to support reopening efforts. The Department of Education will make information for how to apply for district funding available directly to school districts.
Certain public and nonprofit higher education institutions will be eligible to apply for $20 million in grants to cover expenses associated with implementing social distancing on campus and student housing, and technology to expand distance learning. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission will administer the funds in cooperation with the Department of Finance and Administration. Funds will be distributed based on institutions’ low-income student population.