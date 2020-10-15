(The Center Square) – Tennessee families of children eligible to receive free or reduced school meals that have not received pandemic electronic benefit transfer assistance soon will be able to pick up P-EBT cards at the last school the child attended in the spring.
Administered jointly by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) and Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), the P-EBT program provides families of children receiving free or reduced school meals a benefit of $5.70 per child per day to replace school meals missed during COVID-19-related school closures in March, April and May. More than 500,000 students already have received P-EBT assistance.
“Tennessee’s P-EBT program has already provided support to more than half of all public-school students in the state, and we’re excited to give more families an opportunity to benefit,” TDHS Commissioner Danielle Barnes said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $82.8 million in P-EBT benefits for Tennessee children on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and $97.3 million to non-SNAP children for school closures last spring. The benefit is funded by an allocation from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.
Families receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and SNAP benefits automatically were eligible for the P-EBT assistance and already received the benefit on existing cards. The TDHS created a simple application to facilitate distribution of cards to remaining students.
For remaining eligible families that missed the deadline to apply for P-EBT, the department is sending P-EBT cards to the last school qualifying students attended in the spring for parents to pick it up.
P-EBT cards can be used to purchase food at any location that accepts EBT, including online purchases at Amazon and Walmart. Qualifying families will need to provide a valid ID at their child’s school to pick up the cards. Cards remaining after 30 days will be returned to the department for disposal.
“Now more than ever, citizens truly are looking to us for help. By ensuring students' nutritional needs are met, we’re enabling Tennesseans to thrive when the pandemic subsides,” Barnes said.