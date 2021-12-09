(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Department of Health wanted to make it clear Thursday its proposed $85 million lab in Knoxville is about more than redundancy.
The current Knoxville lab, built in 1974, is filled to capacity lab and has structural issues related to its foundation that cannot be fixed, the department said.
The new Knoxville lab, proposed to be built on the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Medical Campus, was the subject of questions Thursday and at a previous Tennessee Financial Stimulus Accountability Group meeting.
“This lab does several hundred thousands of tests per year,” said Tim Jones, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health. “It’s about balancing practicality with technology and what is coming.”
The Department of Health is hoping new labs in Knoxville and Nashville will be part of $3.1 billion in federal stimulus spending thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.
“This is not just about redundancy,” said Butch Eley, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration. “If we don’t utilize ARP now, then we are going to be funding this out of state funds in a few years.”
The new Nashville lab is estimated to cost $200 million.
The Department of Health said both labs will work to capacity. Jones said when crisis occurs, the state generally has to dial back routine testing and change prioritization at both labs. The limiting factors are space and staffing.
John Webb, deputy commissioner for operations with the Department of Health, said he believes the Knoxville lab would be a great opportunity to collaborate with UT-Knoxville students and staff and a recruitment opportunity to give students experience with public health.
“We can augment what the university can offer in terms of labs and public health,” Webb said. “Expose students to working in the public health arena, which improves our ability to hire.”
Tennessee state Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, said he was concerned the Nashville lab would hit capacity soon and the state won’t have future funds available to upgrade the lab.
“This is one of those swing-for-the-fences moments,” Watson said. “If we are going to hit capacity, maybe we need to rethink our equation on the middle Tennessee lab.”