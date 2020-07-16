(The Center Square) – Every public school district in Tennessee will be able to nominate at least one teacher to receive training in special education, the Tennessee Department of Education (DOE) announced.
Virtual training will be funded by a new $1 million grant awarded by DOE and will be provided at no additional cost to school districts. The training is paid for with discretionary funds from the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
“In Tipton County, we are grateful for the opportunity to have a local educator participate in this program, free of charge, and address a critical need of serving our special population students,” said Dr. John Combs, director of Tipton County Schools.
Nearly 200 teachers will be able to take part in the virtual training. Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said the training will help address special education vacancies.
“This grant will help fill a need we have heard from districts across the state by ensuring more teachers can earn a special education certificate and help serve all students, particularly our most vulnerable populations, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Schwinn said in a statement.
Teachers must be nominated by their district to participate in the program. Programming is set to begin in the fall semester.