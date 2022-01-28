(The Center Square) – Tennessee state Rep. Vincent Dixie called for more funding for education Friday during a Democrat address on a wide-range of statewide issues.
Dixie, D-Nashville, challenged Gov. Bill Lee and Republican leadership to put an additional $1.2 billion annually into education funding to match how much Alabama spends or $2.5 billion to match what Kentucky spends.
This week marked the end of a public engagement process on the Tennessee Department of Education’s new public school funding formula.
Dixie referenced a National Education Association report that ranked Tennessee 45th in the nation in per-pupil spending at $11,328 in 2020-21, saying matching what Kentucky spends would take Tennessee out of the bottom 10 states in school funding.
“Tennessee invests the least amount of money to educate each student than every other state in the Southeast except one,” Dixie said. “… That’s shameful, and it should be criminal.”
The Department of Education unveiled Jan. 11 a draft version of its new funding framework, which would replace the current Basic Education Program (BEP), which has been the state’s funding formula since it was created in 1992.
Public feedback on the proposal was received until Jan. 18 with more than 1,300 submissions. Each of 18 state subcommittees met one final time to review and make recommendations that will head to the Feb. 3 meeting of the full steering committee, which includes education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, Lee and leaders and committee heads from throughout the Tennessee Legislature.
“Since last fall, thousands of Tennesseans have engaged with us to share how public school funding can better serve our students, teachers and families,” Lee said in a statement this week. “We have completed 16 town halls and meetings across the state hosted by the Department of Education and Tennessee General Assembly, provided more than 1,000 opportunities for public comment, and this week, the work of 18 subcommittees will come to a close.
“I commend the work of these dedicated Tennesseans and look forward to reviewing their recommendations. I encourage Tennesseans to join me in reviewing their work as we navigate what the future of K-12 public school funding can look like in Tennessee.”